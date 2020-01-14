Drake prepares for CNN Democratic debate

DES MOINES — The final Democratic debate before the Iowa Caucuses is just a day away, and Drake University is well into preparations for setting the stage for Tuesday night.

There will be six candidates participating in Tuesday’s debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

CNN crews have been hard at work setting up broadcast equipment, and the stage itself, for the last week. The Drake neighborhood has been busy as well, from volunteers helping out with setup to the businesses preparing for the potential of massive influx of people coming into the area. We’ll bring you more on that tonight on Local 5 News at 10.