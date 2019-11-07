Drake University announces major renovation to School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Renovation renderings of Meredith Hall, home to the Drake University School of Journalism and Mass Communication (Designed by Mies van der Rohe)

DES MOINES — The E.T. Meredith Foundation and Meredith Corporation Foundation have donated $3 million to Drake University, the school announced Thursday.

The funds will go towards renovations for Meredith Hall, which houses the Drake University School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“The entire Drake community is grateful to the Meredith family and Meredith Corporation for their generous gifts over the years,” Drake University President Marty Martin said in a statement. “Meredith Hall is an icon on our campus. While it serves as the heart and soul of generations of SJMC students, it is also a vital gathering and learning space for Drake students across academic disciplines. Its Modernist design inspires us every day.”

The journalism department is celebrating its 100th year on campus.

“I remember the Meredith Hall opening very well,” Meredith Coproration Board of Directors Vice Chairman Mell Meredith Frazier said. “I was nine-years old and didn’t know why everyone was so excited about having to get dressed up and go to an event. But I recall how proud my father and grandfather were that day, and it really stuck with me how important this was.”

“This gift enables so many possibilities to enhance the education of students in our school,” said Kathleen Richardson, dean of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. “We are so thankful to have the continued support of the Meredith family and Meredith Corporation, who have helped us train generations of communication leaders.”