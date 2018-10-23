Drake University deals with delayed alert issue Video

DES MOINES- Four Drake students were walking home early Sunday morning from Peggy's Bar when one of them was robbed.

It happened near Drake West Village, which is between Jethro's and McDonald's on University Avenue. Police say a man came up to the group, said he had a gun and stole a purse.

Drake University sent out an alert about the incident to warn students shortly after it happened, but they didn't receive that notification until Monday morning.

"It's something that really kind of freaked me out a little bit, I really wasn't expecting it around here, I thought I was pretty safe around here," said Drake student, Ashley Madsen.

Ashley lives at the off-campus complex, which is right around the corner from where the incident took place. After learning about the armed robbery, she and other students are left shaken up.

"The students reported that they had a firearm," said Scott Law, the public safety director for Drake University.

Due to what happened early Sunday morning, Law says they immediately send out an notification to students.

"We chose to use a safety alert as a message of letting our students know that a something had happened, they should take reasonable precautions and what some of those precautions might be," said Law.

But the safety warning didn't get to students right away. Because of a campus-wide internet issue, it actually didn't make it to community until Monday.

"(We) hit send, but we had an internet problem with our internal email system," said Law. "So, it did not actually process until early this morning until it got out to our students."

Campus Public Safety was already picking up their patrols after the crime, insuring everyone's safety, but it still caused some students to speculate.

"If I had lived on campus and been around the area I would have felt a lot more worried and a lot more freaked out that I didn't even know this happened when it was happening," said Drake student, Teresa Otanez-Ortiz.

Madsen understands that technology can have it's issues, but since she is just yards from where the armed robbery happened, she wishes she had instantly known.

"It was still definitely alarming to know that it happened so close to home and I wasn't notified right away about it," she said.

Students also reported a shooting near where the armed robbery happened. But police say officers found no evidence of gunfire, no victims or property damage.