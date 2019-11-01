Drake University denies conservative group Turning Point USA on campus

DES MOINES — Drake University has denied a conservative group of students from becoming a recognized organizational body on campus.

It’s called Turning Point USA.

Nationally, Turning Point is known for being extremely conservative and questioning certain beliefs about gender.

Some more left-leaning groups consider some of their practices unethical.

But the group at Drake University says that’s not what they believe in and that’s not who they are.

“I don’t think there would have been a fear of violence on our campus,” co-president of College Republicans Riley Swanson said.

“It’s kind of a bad question to represent Drake to compare us to a school on the east coast or a school that’s hundreds of miles away,” co-president of College Republicans John Altendorf said.

They say the student senate denied their group in a closed door committee meeting Thursday night, without an explanation as to why.

“The college experience is supposed to be about challenging thoughts, about diversity and opinion, and a real healthy dialogue. By shutting down conservative voices that dialogue isn’t possible,” John said.

“I think it’s really upsetting because Drake promises an inclusive campus where we have freedom of speech. I feel like we are being denied that by not being able to have a group like that on our campus,” Riley said.

With Turning Point USA making headlines for violence on campuses, Riley and John said that’s not how it is at Drake, but that they were denied for having conservative views.

While another group that has completely different views as Turning Point was enlisted.

“Drake Comrades is a far leftist, socialist, communist group that got approved swimmingly through Drake Student Senate. The same group that two weeks later decided they wouldn’t approve a conservative republican platform,” John said.

Drake University released this statement saying “the student senate has full authority to review and approve or decline student organizations.”

Local 5 called Drake University, asking for the student senate group to find answers as to why Turning Point was denied. We haven’t received an answer.

We also knocked on the Dean of Students Office and nobody answered there too.

Looking a little further, we found that Drake University already has two other conservative groups enlisted on campus.

But Riley and John both say that conservative students voices aren’t being heard.

“And Turning Point would have offered another outlet for conservative students to be heard on this campus,” Riley said.

To become an organized student group, first you must apply and submit a constitution to the student senate.

Next, the student senate will see if the group has the necessary means to be an organized group.

Lastly, the senate votes.