Drake neighborhood preparing for visit from President Trump

DES MOINES — Before Monday’s caucuses even happen, Iowa will be center stage when President Trump hosts a rally Thursday at the Knapp Center.

The area surrounding Drake University will be impacted with several road closings.

“The university has been in touch with the Neighborhood Association and with our neighbors to make sure they are aware of the closures,” said Drake University Director of Communications Jarad Bernstein.

Gazali’s, a restaurant that sits across the street from campus and just a couple blocks south of the Knapp Center, is going to have a tough time navigating deliveries come Thursday.

“Either we’ll carry stuff or we’ll close,” said M.J. Gazali. “We’ll see what happens.”

The rally starts at 7 p.m., but many roads began closing as early as Wednesday morning.

“For security reasons, the DMPD has no authority to release motorcade route information,” the Des Moines Police Department said in a statement. “Motorists are advised to expect temporary delays along other roadways in the evening hours prior to, and following, the event.”

Road closures for President Trump’s visit to Des Moines

Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday

Forest Ave from 25th St to 27th St

In effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday