Drink, shop local and be merry

DES MOINES– With the deadline to Christmas under two weeks away, this Sunday you can find the perfect vintage handmade gift for a special someone at the 8th annual Brilliant Craft and Wares Fair.

This free craft fair will take place at Vaudeville Mews in downtown Des Moines. It will feature handmade goods from 26 Iowa vendors. You can also enjoy Vaudeville Mews’ full bar while you shop.

You can start your shopping Sunday, December 15th at noon through 5 p.m.

