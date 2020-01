DES MOINES — Des Moines police responded to a call of a drive by at a home on the east side after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, a home on the 1300 block of E 34th Street has two bullet holes on the west side of it.

Police confirmed that no one was hurt in the shooting.

There is no evidence to indicate that this is related to the shooting that left two people dead earlier on Wednesday.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to Local 5 as more information is released.