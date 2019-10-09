Driver arrested following high-speed chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES– One driver was arrested Tuesday night following a high-speed chase and collision.

According to police, a pursuit began after police attempted to stop a vehicle going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 600 block of 2nd Ave.

The suspect ran a red light on 31st street at the I-235 eastbound exit and collided with another car.

Officials say the suspect driver and female passenger had only minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious broken bone injuries.

The pursued vehicle was found to be stolen and was also reported as a suspect vehicle in an earlier drive-by shooting.

The suspect is facing multiple charges.

Stay with Local 5 as we follow this developing story.