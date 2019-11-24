Driver ejected in crash on Des Moines’ south side

DES MOINES — A man is in serious condition after being ejected from his car on Des Moines’ south side.

Officers responded to a call on a crash at SE 36th and Army Post Road around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The accident occured between an SUV and a pickup truck.

One of the drivers was ejected in the accident, and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

