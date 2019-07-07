Driver, officer identified in Decatur County officer-involved shooting

LEON — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting in Leon that ended with a man being airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Leon is the county seat of Decatur County, which is in southern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Officer John Thomas with the Leon Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 3:08 a.m. on Sunday. It happened in the 300 block of NW 3rd Street.

During the traffic stop, the driver, 55-year-old Patrick Buaer of Marshfield, Missouri, sprayed Officer Thomas with mace. The officer fired his weapon in response, striking Bauer, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Officer John Thomas

Bauer was given medical attention at the scene and then airlifted to Des Moines hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Officer Thomas has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“There is no known video of this incident,” Iowa DPS said in a release. “Thomas was not wearing a body camera and his vehicle was not outfitted with a video camera.”

DCI agents will continue to gather the facts surrounding the shooting. The findings will be forwarded to the Decatur County Attorney’s Office, which may take several weeks.