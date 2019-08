AMES – Some residents living at an Ames apartment complex had to navigate through flood waters to get in and out of the area on Friday morning.

Heavy rain moved through central Iowa and parts of Story County. Several roads and intersections were closed for a while, waiting for water over the road to come down.

Chris Jorgensen took drone video of his apartment complex. He lives at the Social West Ames complex, near the Ames Middle School. Some drivers tried to go through the flood water.