‘Dry January’ saving millennials more than calories

WEST DES MOINES — According to USA Today, a little more than half of millennials in a survey conducted by the Harris Poll say they intend to take what’s called a “Dry January,” in other words, abstaining from alcohol.

Some surveyed say they go out less when they don’t drink which leads to a healthier diet and more consistent bed times. 81 percent of millennials in the survey say taking a break made them realize just how much money they are spending on booze.

According to the survey, millennials tend to spend an average of $300 a month on alcohol compared to the older Generation ‘X-ers’ surveyed who said they spend half that amount.