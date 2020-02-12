DSM Airport Authority Board takes ‘no action’ on proposed hotel and casino

The Board didn't formally reject the proposal, they "simply took no action on the request."

DES MOINES — No further action taken by the Des Moines Airport Authority means the dreams of a casino and hotel being built at the airport are toast.

According to Kevin Foley with the Des Moines International Airport, the Highview Development Group made the following request at the end of their presentation to the board on Tuesday:

“We request that Mr. Kevin Foley be authorized to proceed with drafting a lease agreement between our companies, Thank you!”

The Board took no action on the request because the proposal was “not thorough or robust enough” for them to approve.

Foley says that the Board didn’t formally reject the proposal, they “simply took no action on the request.”

