DSM family sees hope in new cystic fibrosis treatment

DES MOINES — The Food and Drug Administration approved a breakthrough treatment this week for cystic fibrosis. The life-threatening disease affects more than 30,000 people nationwide, including many families right here in Iowa.

Andrea Rider, 23, of Des Moines, was diagnosed with the progressive disease when she was four-and-a-half years old. Her mother, Susie, says it’s a miracle it was caught before Andrea got older, since now, children are screened at birth.

“We became very close to losing our daughter because of this disease,” said Rider.

Patients with cystic fibrosis possess a genetic mutation that causes the CFTR protein to dysfunction. As a result, patients’ mucus becomes dangerously thick, making it difficult to breathe. Patients also experience pancreatic difficulties.

The new treatment, Trikafta, was approved by the FDA months ahead of schedule. The organization fast-tracked it, designating it “priority review” due to “breakthrough” status.

In two clinical trials, the drug appeared to increase patients’ lung health by 10-13 percent. The San Diego-based pharmaceutical company that produced the drug, Vertex, says it is meant for patients 12 and older. The list price is $311,000 annually.

Today, Andrea is on a treatment plan that’s enabled her to go through school, graduate from Iowa State University, and work a full-time job. However, she still has to take 30-50 pills each day, and do one-to-two hours of chest therapy.

“Most 20-year-old’s can get up, brush their teeth, skip breakfast even,” said Rider. “That’s a no-no in the CF world.”

Rider says, while this new treatment is not a cure, it gives her hope that Andrea’s life will be prolonged.

“The tagline that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation uses is ‘adding more tomorrows’–and that is exactly what this [would be] doing, it is giving me more time with my daughter,” Susie said.

She encourages people to donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Her fundraising team, “Andrea’s Angels”, has raised over $43,000 of her $50,000 year-end goal. Susie Rider says if she reaches $50,000 by December 31, she’ll shave her head.

Rider said, “I told my daughter, my love for you is bigger than my love for my hair!”