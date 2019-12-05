DSM Police find stolen vehicle with child inside

9:08 PM UPDATE: The child and the truck have been located by police.

The child is safe and has been reunited with his parents.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

DES MOINES — Des Moines police is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a vehicle that was stolen with a sleeping child inside.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. a black colored 1999 Dodge 1500 Extended Cab pick up was stolen from the 3700 block of E. 14th Street.

Inside that vehicle was a sleeping 7-year-old boy.

Iowa license plate GQR 295.

An Amber Alert is being prepared. If you see, or have seen this vehicle, please call 911.