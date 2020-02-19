DSM School Board considers cutting theater department funding

DES MOINES — Des Moines School Board leaders are meeting Tuesday night to talk about the funding for the theater department at Roosevelt High School.

Several students are expected to speak, voicing their frustration about the cuts.

Earlier today, groups of students at the high school walked out of class in protest.

They said they want to keep funding for the arts.

The theater instructor, Michael Davenport, will see changes to his job because of the cuts.

