Due to winter weather, churches around Iowa cancel Sunday services

DES MOINES — Due to the winter storms that rolled through Iowa on Friday accompanied by frigid temperatures and harsh winds on Saturday, 20 churches around the state have called in to WOI to help get the word out about canceled Sunday services for January 19.
Here is a list of those churches:
- Ashton Chapel (Mingo)
- Baxter Congregational Church (Baxter)
- Calvary Baptist Church (St. Charles)
- Chariton First United Methodist Church (Chariton)
- Dexter United Methodist Church (Dexter)
- First Congregational United Church of Christ (Webster City)
- Dows First Lutheran Church (Dows)
- First Presbyterian Church (Ackley)
- Highland Park Christian Church (Des Moines)
- Iowa River Church of the Brethren (Marshalltown)
- Maple Grove United Methodist (West Des Moines)
- Marquisville United Methodist Church (Des Moines)
- Napier United Methodist (Napier)
- Open Bible Fellowship (Ankeny)
- Our Savior Lutheran Church (Newton)
- Panther Creek Church of the Brethren (Adel)
- Prince of Peach Lutheran Church (Des Moines)
- St. John’s United Church of Christ (Ackley)
- Sts. Peter and Paul (Gilbert)
- Washington Lutheran Church (Duncombe)