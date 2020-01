IOWA COUNTY – A bald eagle is recovering after flying into a windshield of a semi this week.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the eagle flew into the windshield of a semi when the truck was exiting from I-80 near Exit 225 in Iowa County. The bald eagle is recovering at The RARE Group Rehab Center after sustaining injuries.

Photo courtesy Iowa State Patrol

The truck driver was not injured. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted to help care and transport the bald eagle.