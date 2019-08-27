East side ice cream shop set to expand

DES MOINES — Granny’s Sweet Freeze Shoppe on Hubbell Ave in Des Moines will soon expand parking and seating options for its customers.

The ice cream shop on the east side announced on Facebook that they have purchased a neighboring property, and will soon restore the home’s deck for additional seating.

Granny’s Sweet Freeze Shop plans to rebuild a neighboring deck for additional seating before leasing out the shop space. The long-term plan is to demolish the house to make way for a new parking area

“In a few years, we will have the “House” demolished to make way for a brand new parking area around the back,” Granny’s said in the post. “Parking is much needed!!!”

Granny’s is looking for volunteers to help with the projects, and noted that they are “very excited” for the future.

Granny’s Sweet Freeze Shoppe

Location: 3417 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 12-9 p.m.; Sunday, 1-9 p.m.