DES MOINES – Bicyclists, runners, walkers, and pretty much anyone else who likes Central Iowa’s trail systems can now enjoy Easter Lake Park again.

Park and trail lovers celebrated the park’s grand reopening. The reopening is a big deal for the surrounding area, neighbors, and the region as a whole. They expect more than 1 million visitors to stop by in the next year.

The lake is already being put to good use. Canoeing and pontoon boat rides were featured as part of the grand opening.