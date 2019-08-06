Election results: Voters in five cities decide on local option sales tax

Polk County voters in five cities head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a a local sales tax.

This includes Bondurant and Johnston, plus the Polk County sections of Clive, Grimes and Urbandale.

By state law, 50 percent of the revenue must go toward property tax relief.

Polls close at 8:00pm.

For a full list of the results when they come in, visit the Polk County Auditor’s page here.

In March, five other cities passed a similar measure. Allaman, Altoona, Des Moines, Pleasant Hill, and West Des Moines all voted on and for the local option sales tax.