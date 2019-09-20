Electric only carshow in Valley Junction

WEST DES MOINES — You probably didn’t hear much engine noise around Valley Junction tonight. Actually, you probably didn’t hear any at all. Electric vehicles lined the streets for an electric vehicle only carshow.

This week marks National Drive Electric Week. To celebrate, local electric vehicle owners gathered to show off their battery powered rides.

Vehicles from brands such as Tesla, Chevrolet, Nissan, BMW and more were all available on display.

Those participating were largely privately owned vehicles, however some dealership vehicles were also in attendance.