Electrical fire damages dorm at Iowa community college

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Two students were hurt after an electrical fire damaged a men’s dorm at a community college.

Kristie Fisher, the chancellor of the Iowa Valley Community College District, said it happened at Thompson Hall on Ellsworth Community College’s campus Wednesday afternoon.

Fisher said there was an electrical spark in a storage room close to some mattresses, which caught on fire.

The building was evacuated quickly, and while there were no serious injuries, Fisher said two students were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fisher said they are working on alternate living arrangements for the 150 male students displaced.

Fisher said Thompson Hall is scheduled to remain closed for at least two weeks, and there is no cost estimate on damage.