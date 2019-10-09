Elton John coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES — Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will make a stop in Des Moines next summer.

The “Bennie and the Jets”, “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” singer will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on June 11.

Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Thursday, October 10 starting at 10 a.m. through Monday, October 14 at 10 p.m.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is available now through Friday, October 11 at 10 p.m. Verified Fan ticket presale will begin Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. and run through Wednesday, October 16 at 10 p.m.

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.