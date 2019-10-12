Emaciated dog rescued by ARL living with foster family, getting stronger by the day

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says a dog found emaciated has been gaining her strength “little by little” each day.

Ellie was infested with fleas and dealing with a severe skin infection over a week ago.

A Facebook post from the ARL says their medical team approved Ellie to move in with a foster home last Friday, where she can continue to gain weight and build strength.

Ellie has bonded with everyone right away, including the family’s dog and two young children, according to the ARL.

Ellie will continue to be overseen by the ARL’s medical team to continue her path to recovery.

If you’d like to help animals like Ellie, visit the ARL’s website.