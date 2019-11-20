Emotional Tribute: Chief Justice Cady remembered as caring and compassionate

A celebration of life was held Wednesday for the late Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Cady died suddenly Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Many in Iowa know Cady as the justice who wrote the opinion on legalizing same-sex marriage in Iowa.

Wednesday’s service showed another side of the jurist.

It was a mix of tears and laughter as more than a thousand people came out to celebrate the life of Chief Justice Mark Cady.

The stories told at the event showcased that Cady was not just a jurist, but a loving father, husband, and friend that will be greatly missed.

Numerous people spoke at the Celebration of Life, which was held at Drake University’s Knapp Center.

Now, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has to appoint a new judge to the Court.

A judicial nomination committee will interview candidates and draw up a list of possible candidates for the Governor to choose from.

Then, Governor Reynolds will have less than 30 days to make her decision.

After she makes her decision, the justices will vote to elect a new Chief Justice from within their ranks.

Whoever is selected as the new chief justice will serve two years.