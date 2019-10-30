Empty bowls to combat hunger

DES MOINES– This weekend, you can help fight hunger one bowl at a time as Five Monkeys Inc. and 1717 Brewing Co. host the Empty Bowls Chili Cook Off fundraiser.

Inspired by the national movement to fight hunger, proceeds from Saturday’s event at 1717 Brewing Co will be donated to DMARC. With a $20 ticket, attendees will sample chili provided by chili cook off participants, take home a hand painted bowl and have voting rights.

50% of the raffle proceeds will go to the Chili Cook Off Winner and 50% going to DMARC. 100% of the proceeds of the Chili Cook Off ticket sales go to DMARC.

For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, click here.