End-of-Life Options Act proposed in Iowa

DES MOINES — Right now nine states allow doctors to offer mentally sound, terminally ill patients the option to request medication they can take to die gently in their sleep and avoid prolonged suffering.

Now, Iowa could become the tenth state to legalize it.

State lawmakers have introduced the End of Life Options Act.

Iowans who support the bill say religion isn’t a factor for them.

“I don’t push my beliefs on other people and I think your life belongs to you and I do believe in God and my god and I will be settled if I choose to use the end of life option, my god and I will be settled.,” compassionate Choices volunteer Sue Roelle said.

So can this bill pass the Senate?

It already has it’s share of critics including the subcommittee chair who’s approval it needs.

Iowa State Senator Jake Chapman said, “my goal in the Iowa Senate is to pursue an agenda of life, not death. I have no intention of moving this bill forward.”

The bill is in committee now.

So what do you think of it?

