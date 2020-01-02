Environmental activist Erin Brockovich coming to Central Iowa

JOHNSTON — Erin Brokovich, whose role in the largest toxic tort injury settlement case in American history, is coming to Iowa later this month.

Brokovich, who became the focus of a popular movie starring Julia Roberts, will participate in the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Brokovich uncovered a 30-year long history of contaminated groundwater in Hinkley, California. She ultimately took on Pacific Gas & Electric.

The Summit is free to attend and open to the public, but registration is required.

