EPA fines BP North America for 2018 diesel fuel spill in northeast Iowa

PEOSTA, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says BP North America must pay a fine of more than $71,000 for a diesel spill last year in northeast Iowa.

The EPA on Tuesday announced the fine for violations of the Clean Water Act.

BP owns a 2.5 million gallon fuel storage tank at Peosta that leaked about 60,000 gallons of fuel onto the ground and into the South Fork of Catfish Creek in August 2018.

The EPA says it is requiring BP to upgrade the secondary containment system at the site to prevent future environmental contamination. EPA says it coordinated the investigation and plans for upgrades with the Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

EPA anticipates the upgrade to be completed within six months.