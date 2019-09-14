Eric Church named College GameDay celebrity picker for Cy-Hawk game

Eric Church performs during his Double Down tour at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, Mar 23, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

AMES — Country singer Eric church has been selected as the celebrity picker for ESPN’s College Gameday broadcast in Ames.

ESPN’s Rece Davis made the announcement in a tweet Friday night.

Great vibe around Ames as we get ready for @CollegeGameDay. Crowd will be huge. Matt Campbell will join us. And pleased to have country music superstar @ericchurch as our guest picker for the Cy-Hawk. See you Saturday morning! — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) September 13, 2019

Former ISU football and NFL player Seneca Wallace will also be making an appearance.

College Gameday will broadcast outside Jack Trice Stadium from 8-11 a.m. on ESPN ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State game at 3 p.m. on FS1.

Tune in to WeAreIowa.com at 10:15 a.m. Saturday for CyHawk gameday coverage and 10:30 on Local 5 for our continued on-air coverage.