Eric Church named College GameDay celebrity picker for Cy-Hawk game

AMES — Country singer Eric church has been selected as the celebrity picker for ESPN’s College Gameday broadcast in Ames.
ESPN’s Rece Davis made the announcement in a tweet Friday night.
Former ISU football and NFL player Seneca Wallace will also be making an appearance.
College Gameday will broadcast outside Jack Trice Stadium from 8-11 a.m. on ESPN ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State game at 3 p.m. on FS1.
