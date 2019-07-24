Ernst on Mueller hearing: the American people “are so over this”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After hours of testimony in front of two House committees, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finished his testimony on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of Congress are speaking out about what happened on Capitol Hill. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said that she did not watch the hearings on TV but that she believes Americans are done talking about the report regarding Russian interference in the United States elections in 2016 and the Trump campaign.

“My point has been is that this has been publicly released, it’s been out and available for months now, I’ve read the report, others have read the report,” said Ernst. “There is no collusion, there is no collaboration between the Trump campaign and the Russians. That was the intent of the report. I think the American people are so over this.”

Mueller kept his answers to questions short and would at many times say that the issue in question was beyond his scope of the investigation.