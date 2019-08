DES MOINES – Escape the rainy weather with testing your skills at Lumber Axe Des Moines.

You can do overhead and underhanded throws, all while relieving stress and dipping your hands at a new sport.

Staff at Lumber Axe DSM say make sure to wear closed toe shoes.

“It’s very similar to a lot of other sports like bowling or darts or anything like that,” explains axepert Aaron Larimer. “It’s just a different take on it because you’re throwing axes at wood.”

