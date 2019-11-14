Evening of Salsa in the metro

DES MOINES–Saturday, grab your dancing shoes and dance the night away as Salsa Des Moines hosts their 10th Annual Masquerade Ball in downtown Des Moines.

This annual event will take place Saturday, November 16th at Mainframe Studios located at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines. Doors open at 8 p.m. and live music from Parranderos Latin Combo and DJ Xan kick off at 9 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring photos of departed loved ones as as part of the Day of the Dead Celebration.

Tickets $15 per person in advance online or $20 at the door.