Evening of unforgettable talent

DES MOINES— Friday, you can enjoy an evening of games, crafts, food, and talent performances as the Boys and Girls Club of Central Iowa hosts their 4th annual BGCCI Club Talent Show.

Friday. February 21st, members of the community will partner up with each talent act to create an unforgettable show.

“I was paired with Leyria and I’ve had so much fun working with her, “said Kristin Hurd with Hurd Real Estate and BGCCI Mentor, “We’ve met once a week since January, worked on her song and I just want to make a positive impact on her life and support her and she knows I’m going to be there the night of the performance and dress rehearsal to encourage her and just help her any way that I can. She’s the star so I’m just here to make sure she’s comfortable.”

The festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Consistory located at 519 Park Street in Des Moines. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online now. All proceeds from this fundraising event directly support Club kids and teens in the community.