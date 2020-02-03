Caucus day in Iowa: Here’s everything you need to know

From where to caucus to how the process works, Local 5 has you covered.

Iowans will gather at their precincts Monday night to caucus for their preferred presidential candidate as part of the state’s first-in-the-nation status in the presidential nominating process.

Local 5 is on your side to help you get the information you need about the caucus process, with information on how and where to caucus (depending upon your political party), the candidates taking part and what’s next after Iowa in the 2020 presidential race.

One thing to keep in mind: the Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa run their own respective caucuses. This isn’t under the purview of the Iowa Secretary of State. And a caucus isn’t the same as a primary.

The Iowa caucuses start at 7 p.m.

Anyone who will be 18 years old by Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020) is eligible to caucus. Gov. Reynolds announced last week that over 400 applications to restore voting rights to convicted felons had been reviewed and approved.

If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at your caucus site Monday. Participants must be registered voters of the party for which they caucus. Party affiliation can be changed following the caucuses.

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, people cheer as democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The candidates

For the Democrats, the following candidates are running for president:

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney dropped out of the race just a few days before the caucuses.

For the Republicans, the list includes:

Where to caucus

To figure out where you can caucus, you’ll first need to determine which party you will caucus for.

For Democrats, visit this site and click “Find Your Caucus Location”. Enter your home address and your caucus location will come up.

For Republicans, you must know your election day precinct location to find your caucus site. So once you know your election day voting location, visit this website before finding your caucus site on the corresponding spreadsheet.

Differences between the Republican and Democratic caucuses

Now that you have an idea of where you caucus is, the process itself varies between the two major political parties.

Democrats will gather at their caucus sites and break up into preference groups for each candidate on the initial ballot (or first expression of presidential preference). A candidate must reach 15% in order to be viable. If a group is not viable, they may stay undecided or join another candidate on the second ballot (or final expression of presidential preference).

For Democratic satellite caucus locations that begin earlier than 7 p.m., click here.

Republicans, on the other hand, caucus by having people write a candidate’s name on a blank piece of paper at their caucus site.

How delegates are chosen

When people caucus for their candidates, it goes through multiple steps. A key element is delegates.

Delegates are the people selected who will represent a candidate at the party’s presidential nominating convention. The more delegates you have, the more support you’ll have at the convention.

On the Democratic side, 41 pledged delegates are up for grabs in Iowa: 14 based on statewide vote, and 27 will be given out of Iowa’s four Congressional districts.

Starting in 2016, Republican caucuses in Iowa utilize binding delegates, meaning individuals who are delegates are required to vote in proportion to the votes cast at the caucus site for that specific candidate.

Free rides on caucus night

If there’s an area of agreement among the political parties, it’s making sure people can caucus.

In a show of bipartisanship, both the Iowa Democratic Party and Republican Party of Iowa are partnering with the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) to provide free transportation to precincts on Monday.

Starting at 4:00 p.m.. Monday, DART will provide free rides on all Local, Express and On Call services. Free rides will be provided until the end of DART service.

More information is available here.

What’s next after Iowa

Iowa represents just the first step in the winnowing of the presidential field.

TEGNA affiliate WQAD has compiled a handy list of future primaries and caucuses.

*indicates a Democratic caucus | **indicates a Republican caucus

February 3 – Iowa* | **

February 11 – New Hampshire

February 22 – Nevada*

February 29 – South Carolina

March 3 (Super Tuesday) – Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, American Samoa*

March 10 – Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington

March 12 – Virgin Islands**

March 14 – Guam**, Northern Mariana*

March 17 – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Northern Mariana**, Ohio

March 24 – American Samoa**, Georgia

March 27 – North Dakota (Republican convention)

March 29 – Puerto Rico (Democratic primary only)

April 4 – Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Wyoming*

April 7 – Wisconsin

April 28 – Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island

May 2 – Guam*, Kansas

May 5 – Indiana

May 12 – Nebraska, West Virginia

May 19 – Kentucky, Oregon

June 2 – Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota, Washington, D.C.

June 6 – Virgin Islands*

June 7 – Puerto Rico (Republican primary only)

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary starts on Feb. 11. The last primary scheduled is for Puerto Rico, and that is just for Republicans.

One thing to note: Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada, South Carolina, and Virginia have opted to cancel their Republican primaries and their delegate votes are expected to go to President Donald Trump.

Happy caucusing!

