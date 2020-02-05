Ex-cab driver sentenced to prison ‘remains at large’ after appeal bond inadvertently set

DES MOINES — A former cab driver who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and crashing, killing a Kansas man, is out of custody following an error made by a Polk County district judge.

32-year-old Mohamed Diriye was sentenced in Feb. 2019 to 17 years in prison on three counts: Reckless Driving Causing Death, Reckless Driving Causing Serious Injury and Operating While Intoxicated — Second Offense.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Diriye, a former United Taxi Cab driver, was traveling east on NE 58th Avenue the morning of Jan. 19, 2017 when he came to a t-intersection at NE 22nd Street. Diriye did not stop and left the roadway, ramping over a railroad track and nose-diving into a deep ravine.

According to a criminal complaint, alcohol could be smelled on Diriye’s breath while he was being treated in the hospital after the crash. A lab report later indicated that Diriye’s blood alcohol content was .163, more than double the legal limit.

Two Kansas men were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash—Shawn Koltiska died, while Joseph Foster later recovered from his injuries.

In an opinion filed Tuesday, the Court of Appeals of Iowa dismissed an appeal from Diriye to overturn his convictions “because of his flight from justice.”

On March 5, 2019, Diriye filed an appeal, and posted an appeal bond of $34,000 cash the next day.

But the bond violated a section of the Iowa Code that prohibits appeal bond from being set for anyone convicted of a Class C felony. on April 24, 2019, the district court corrected the mistake, and ordered Diriye be “taken into custody at the earliest opportunity.”

“The court has some sympathy for the family member who posted the bond in reliance of the court’s prior order,” Judge Jeffrey Farrell wrote in the April 2019 order. “For that reason, rather than immediately issuing a warrant for defendant’s arrest, the court decided to grant some time for defendant to turn himself in to the jail. Defendant has until May 3, 2019 at noon to present himself to the Polk County Jail to be taken into custody.”

However, according to the Court of Appeals of Iowa’s ruling Tuesday, Diriye “remains at large”, which prompted an immediate dismissal of his appeal.

An Iowa Department of Corrections spokesperson has confirmed that Diriye was released on appeal bond from the Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility on March 5, 2019.