Ex-DHS director claims governor’s office terminated him after asking for legal opinion on staffer’s pay

In a news conference held Thursday morning, former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven claimed his requests for a legal opinion on a staffer’s pay led to his firing.

Foxhoven hired Mike Randall as Division Administrator of Medicaid approximately six months after his appointment in June 2017 to lead the agency.

“…it was agreed that an Iowa connection was needed for a smooth transition to a managed care system,” according to a release from attorneys representing Foxhoven. “Paige Thorson (Governor Reynolds’ Deputy Chief of Staff) was brought into DHS because she knew Iowa and its healthcare providers.”

69% of Thorson’s salary at the time was paid from DHS funds “because Thorson was providing a service to DHS”, according to Foxhoven.

Memorandums of Understanding for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 were agreed to for Thorson.

In early 2019, Foxhoven allegedly told Gongol that Randall was “now familiar with the Iowa providers and that Thorson was no longer performing duties that furthered the mission of DHS.”

Foxhoven then decided to seek a legal opinion to determine whether or not the bulk of Gongol’s salary would continue to be payed by DHS. His next step would be to send an email to DHS’ Assistant Attorney Generals.

“On June 17, 2019, [Governor Kim Reynolds’ Chief of Staff Sara Craig Gongol] and [Governor’s legal counsel Sam Langholtz] terminated Foxhoven before he could send the email,” Foxhoven’s claim states. “The only reason given for termination was that they ‘were going in a different direction’. They demanded the immediate return of all his state-issued equipment and told him not to return to his office.”

Gov. Reynolds has maintained she wanted to move the department in a different direction and never heard Foxhoven raise any concerns about anything during his tenure.

“It’s a political-appointed position,” Reynolds said. “It’s at-will, and it serves at the pleasure of the governor. I’m looking forward to putting that team together, I have a vision for the future of Iowa. I said when I was elected that I want this to be one team, one cabinet that is focusing on doing the best that they can do to provide the services to Iowans.”