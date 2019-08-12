Ex-DHS director: State was aware of SNAP violations a year before $1.8 million fine was handed out

DES MOINES — A former Iowa agency head tells Local 5 the State of Iowa was aware last year that they were in violation of U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations revolving the SNAP program.

The USDA notified the state in a recent letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds that Iowa made payment errors at a rate of 10.02 percent for the fiscal year 2018, which is “well above the national 2018 SNAP payment error rate of 6.80 percent.”

A $1.8 million fine is being handed down against the State of Iowa, but ex-Iowa DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven says they were made aware of the violations before the letter to Gov. Reynolds.

Foxhoven cited department cuts as a reason for the payment errors.

Some at the statehouse, however, weren’t aware of any issues relating to payment errors.

“I think it’s important that we should have been made more aware of what was going on with SNAP and how the state was not meeting the requirements of the federal government,” said Rep. John Forbes (D – Urbandale).

A spokesman for the governor’s office says DHS “has been developing a plan over the past several weeks to correct these errors and [Gov. Reynolds] looks forward to seeing positive results.”