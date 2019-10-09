Ex-Lincoln High School football coach charged with harassment

DES MOINES — A former assistant football coach at Lincoln High School has been charged with harassment, with police saying he threatened to kill a game official.

Jason Storm, 44, was booked into the Polk County Jail early Wednesday morning and charged with Harassment in the First Degree.

Storm, who resigned his position as an assistant football coach at Lincoln, is accused of telling the head game official he was going to “f***ing kill” him because of a no-penalty call in the Lincoln vs. Dowling Catholic football game Friday night.

According to court records, Storm had to be restrained from attacking the head official, and was escorted out of the football stadium “due to his aggressive behavior”.

“The defendant did admit to being upset over the no-call”, a criminal complaint reads. “He did apologize for his actions, which disrupted the football game.”

The West Des Moines Police Department says the game official filed a police report following the incident, and Storm turned himself in once an investigator informed his attorney of an arrest warrant.

Storm was released from jail on his own recognizance and has an arraignment scheduled for November 20.