EXCLUSIVE: Speaker-select Pat Grassley wants to continue grandfather’s legacy

DES MOINES — With the resignation of Linda Upmeyer as Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, Republicans have chosen a new speaker for 2020.

Rep. Pat Grassley (R – New Hartford), grandson of Senator Chuck Grassley, was picked to be Upmeyer’s replacement by the Republican caucus Monday. He will be formally voted in by the entire body when session starts in January.

Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed sat down with him in an exclusive interview, where he spoke about the example his grandfather sets and the legacy he embodies.