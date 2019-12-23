EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Man charged with Ames hate crime welcomes his 16-year prison sentence, showing no remorse

STORY CO. — A habitual offender who stole a pride flag from an Ames church and burned it in June will be behind bars for the better part of the next two decades. But he didn’t leave his sentencing hearing without first making some bold statements caught on-camera exclusively by the Local 5 News team.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty on counts of harassment, reckless use of fire, theft of property, and repeat offender by a jury in November. It’s the the first hate crime to go to a jury trial in Story County’s history.

Wednesday in court, Martinez seemed to show no signs of remorse or regret for what he did, and didn’t seem fazed by the fact he’ll be heading to jail.

“I’m not defending my innocence,” Martinez said at his hearing. “I did that knowingly, willingly and intentionally – go ahead and add deliberately.”

Eileen Gebbie is the senior minister at the Ames United Church of Christ. She also happens to be openly gay. Martinez called her out in court, attacking her sexuality and her status as a pastor.

“I didn’t even know who you were,” Martinez shouted at Gebbie. “Do I hate her? No, no, no. But she should know better. The word of God speaks for itself.”

But even in an area where she’s come to expect hatred to be directed at her, the justice system chose to protect her right to be who she is; and for that, Gebbie is grateful.

“As a queer person in central and rural Iowa, I, every day, expect to have to hide who I am and have to and have to receive homophobic comments from people,” Gebbie said.

“And here I sat in a courtroom, representing my community, and that courtroom said ‘this is not okay.’ And it was an astonishing feeling.”

As stated here in a statement from Pastor Gebbie, her church is looking into offering financial support for Martinez’ three children he’ll be leaving behind while in prison.

