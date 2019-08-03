EXCLUSIVE: Whitaker talks about his time as acting AG

ELDORA — For the first time since leaving office, we hear from former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker. Friday, the Iowa native made his first public appearance. He stopped by a GOP event in Hardin County.

Whitaker replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he was ousted by President Donald Trump after the 2018 election. He served for four months staying in the position until current Attorney General William Barr was confirmed by the Senate.

He sat down with Local 5 Political Correspondent Rachel Droze. During the exclusive interview, he detailed his thoughts on the Mueller report, the transition into the office of Acting Attorney General and more. For the full interview, watch here:

Thursday, Whitaker announced he’s accepted a political consultant position. He’ll be Managing Director of Clout Public Affairs, a division of Axiom Strategies.