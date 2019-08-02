Explore the prairie this Bison Day

PRAIRIE CITY– This Saturday, the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge wants you to join their celebration of the prairie and bison for Bison Day.

“Prairie used to cover 80 percent of the state and now covers one-tenth of one percent,” said Patrick Bryant with Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. “We are kind of a snapshot into to what Iowa used to look like before that. So beautiful flowers, tall grasses, really unique place.”

This free family-friendly event kicks off at 9 a.m. featuring music, weaving, nature-themed exhibitors, a guided hike, games, crafts, and encounters with native wildlife presented by the Blank Park Zoo.

You can also register to take a narrated bus tour along the wildlife drive and through the bison enclosure. Register now by emailing Doreen_vanryswyk@fws.gov or call 515-994-3400.