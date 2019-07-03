Exploring 31 Des Moines parks in 31 days

DES MOINES– July is National Parks and Recreation month and the Des Moines Parks and Recreation wants you to explore all the parks, trails, and properties they have as Tour DM Parks returns.

“Lots of times people are very centric to their neighborhood, to their area, to Gray’s Lake, so what we want to do is expose them to more of the system” said Jen Fletcher with Des Moines Parks and Recreation.

Here’s how you can participate: visit 31 of the designed spots around the metro and share a photo with the hastag #tourdmparks2019 on social media through July 31.

The first 500 entrants who visit 10 of the 31 locations and submit a photo will receive a t-shirt. The first 500 to visit at least 20 sites will receive $20 “Parks Bucks” and if you visit all 31 locations you’ll be eligible for the grand prize of $1,000.

You can find official rules and find mobile-friendly location information on Des Moines Parks and Recreations website.