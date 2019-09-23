Exploring and discovering Iowa’s outdoors

DES MOINES– This weekend, you can discover the new and exciting things you can find, see and do in Iowa’s outdoors as the 11th annual Iowa Outdoor Expo for Kids and Families returns.

This free event will be held Saturday, September 28th starting at 9 a.m. and Sunday, September 29th starting at 10 a.m. at Waterworks Park. For more information about the 2019 Iowa Outdoor Expo for Kids and Families or upcoming Des Moines Chapter of Izaak Walton League of America events click here.

The Izaak Walton League is also looking for volunteers this weekend, if interested you can signed up online or email iowaoutdoorexpo@gmail.com