Exploring Urban Farming

DES MOINES– This Sunday, you can learn what it take to grow an urban garden as Jenny Quiner, owner of Dogpatch Urban Garden, hosts a Practical Farmers field day.

During this free event, guests from 1 to 3 p.m. will tour the farm’s gardens and infrastructure, as well as hear tips from Quiner about branding, sales and marketing, urban farming and zoning compliance.

Dogpatch Urban Gardens is in Des Moines at 5085 Meredith Drive.

Sign up online or contact Debra Boekholder at (515) 232-5661 or debra@practicalfarmers.org now.