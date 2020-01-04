Extra security is coming to Des Moines skywalk

DES MOINES — Increased security is coming to Des Moines’ skywalk system.

This is happening a few months after a couple was attacked while using the indoor walkway.

It’s for reason the Polk County Board of Supervisors approved funding for extra security.

“We have made significant investments bringing people back down to the downtown area,” Polk County Supervisor Todd Hockensmith said. “We cannot have a handful of people ruin that for the metro.”

Polk County, City of Des Moines and Operation Downtown are all helping to pay for additional cameras, panic buttons and continued patrols.

Jayde Vogeler uses the skywalk regularly. She says sometimes, she feels a little uneasy at night.

“I work 12:00-8:30 and coming at night, it’s like ‘who’s going to be in the skywalk?’ You’re not really sure,” Vogeler said.

Vogeler said one night, someone actually followed her all the way to her car.

“It was pretty terrifying, honestly, like straight up to my car,” Vogeler said. “To my door. He waved…bye. It was not a good feeling.”

Vogeler said she’s happy to hear that officials are taking her safety and the safety of others seriously.

“Knowing that more people are going to be around and more security cameras, it’s a little bit more reassuring to know it’s a little bit safer in the skywalks now,” Vogeler said.

Local 5 asked the Des Moines Police how many calls for service they’ve answered at the skywalk system.

They couldn’t tell us an exact number because of how they file reports, but said they don’t get very many.