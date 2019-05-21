Facebook set to expand Altoona data center Video

Facebook got the green light to add two more buildings to its data center facility in Altoona.

Local 5 got to take a look inside their plans.

The Data Campus construction project will be keeping crews busy for another three years.

It'll also bring in Facebook emploees to the center. The City of Altoona says it's excited about the new addition.

"I know that Facebook has promised that all of its employees will move to the City of Altoona. So I'm really excited about that most of all it's brought change. Altoona was already an evolving and changing community, and this just added to that- it made it grow and blossom even more," says Mayor Dean O'Connor, of Altoona.

It'll be almost 10 years since Facebook first built its data center in Altoona. Another interesting thing about this campus is that a majority of the year, Facebook does not have to use air conditioning to keep their servers cool because it pulls air from the outside to keep everything cool.