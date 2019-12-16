Facial hair lets Pleasant Hill PD donate to MercyOne Children’s Hospital

Things can get hairy in the world of police work. For the Pleasant Hill Police Department, for at least a couple months out of the year, that includes the officers themselves— and for a good cause.

For the last four years, Pleasant Hill police officers have been able to pay $25 per month to grow out their facial hair and take part in No-Shave November, and December. That money is collected and matched by Chief Al Pizzano.

Once it’s all pooled together, the officers go out and buy gifts for kids at MercyOne Children’s Hospital. They delivered those gifts Monday morning. Patients were pleasantly surprised.

“I thought they were going to give me something small, but then they gave me all this stuff,” said Owen Biederman, a student at Southeast Polk. “I’m actually kind of excited to see what all this stuff is.”

And officers enjoy it too. They love helping the kids, but they also like the facial freedom it grants them.

“It’s nice to have the facial hair and not be limited to the creepy mustache,” Pleasant Hill officer James Grimes said.

Grimes says seven or eight officers took part in this year’s fundraiser. After the Chief’s matching, they raised over $750.